Former Westlake pastor indicted for allegedly raping 11-year-old

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A former Westlake pastor has been indicted for allegedly raping an 11-year-old over a two-year period.
John Michael Ward, 45, was indicted on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and three counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 between Dec. 1, 2017, and Dec. 1, 2018, beginning when the child was 10.
Ward was also indicted on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 between Jan. 1, 2019 and June 15, 2019, beginning when the child was 11.
When Ward was arrested on June 17, he had been the pastor at Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake since 2012. He was fired following his arrest.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.