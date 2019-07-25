Former teacher accused of raping 10-year-old student indicted

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher, who was accused of raping a 10-year-old student, has been indicted.
Deidre Rae Smith, 34, has been indicted on indecent behavior with a juvenile, eight counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, oral sexual battery, and two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13.
Kim Myers, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the investigation began on April 30, when the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from an administrator at Lake Charles Charter Academy regarding Smith.
Detectives learned that Smith had been having inappropriate contact with the victim since the end of 2018, Myers said. Myers said detectives also learned that Smith allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim.
