FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wrapping up our fall feel Friday ahead of weekend rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s truly another wonderful and refreshing start to our weather on this Thursday as temperatures start out in the 60s this morning, but as was the case yesterday, they will quickly warm up through the morning and afternoon to near 90 although no heat index to factor in thanks to the dry air in place.
Expect temperatures this evening to drop back through the 70s after sunset and continue to fall into the middle to upper 60s overnight as Friday morning will be the finale of this fall feel. Tomorrow’s forecast isn’t all that bad though as the stalled front will remain south and delay the arrival of the extremely muggy air until the weekend, but we’ll start to notice a slightly less comfortable feel gradually returning by tomorrow afternoon and evening and may even deal with one or two isolated showers before the day ends.
Rain chances are still upped to 40% over the weekend for both Saturday and Sunday. With the stalled front having retreated back north over Southwest Louisiana, a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days can be expected. Timing of the highest rain chances will be during the afternoon hours with highs both days in the 80s and lows in the 70s.
The front will eventually wash out over the area next week, with high pressure returning and rain chances slightly lower, although we’ll be back in the summertime doldrums for several days and keep at least a mention of a daily afternoon thunderstorm with highs closer to 90 during the afternoon.
The tropics remain “something to watch but not worry about” at this time, with an area highlighted over the front in the Gulf as a potential area of development. There is no model developing any tropical storm or hurricane though and the National Hurricane Center has backed down its development chances to 10% over the next five days. Regardless of development, any potential storm would move east and not toward Southwest Louisiana. The rest of the tropical Atlantic is quiet.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
