FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wrapping up our fall feel Friday ahead of weekend rain chances

Expect temperatures this evening to drop back through the 70s after sunset and continue to fall into the middle to upper 60s overnight as Friday morning will be the finale of this fall feel. Tomorrow’s forecast isn’t all that bad though as the stalled front will remain south and delay the arrival of the extremely muggy air until the weekend, but we’ll start to notice a slightly less comfortable feel gradually returning by tomorrow afternoon and evening and may even deal with one or two isolated showers before the day ends.