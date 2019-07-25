First Alert Forecast: Rain chances and humidity set to increase by this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be gorgeous! There will barely be any clouds at all today. That means no chance of rain and the sun will be out shining! The best part is that the humidity will still be really low. So, there will not be any heat index value. Temperatures should warm up to near 90 degrees. It should be a great day to get out and enjoy the weather!
This evening, it will be quite nice! There will not be any chance of rain since the clouds will be far and few between. Temperatures will be cooling quickly after sunset with the low humidity. The temperatures should return to the 70s before nightfall. It will be a good time to go outside and maybe go for a walk or have supper outside while the weather is nice.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be cool once again. It will cool down to the 60s tonight. North of I-10 may see the lower to mid 60s, while along the I-10 corridor will be in the upper 60s. This will be the last night temperatures fall this cool. It will be another night to give the AC units a break and maybe open your windows before going to bed!
By Friday, the weather will still be nice, although the humidity will start to return. The cold front will be weakening over the Gulf of Mexico, but it will still limit any rain we see. The rain chance is up to only 20%, so most of us will not see any rain at all. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s. It will be a really nice day and end to the week. Try to take advantage of the nice weather before the heat and humidity is back!
Saturday will have a better chance for rain. I have a 40% chance for the showers to return. The cold front will now be gone and that will allow the rain to come back to the north out of the gulf. There will be scattered showers and should not be a washout. This rain will also increase the humidity. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s. I still would not cancel any outdoor plans, but I would have an indoor plan in case.
Sunday will not be much different from Saturday. There will still be a 40% chance of rain. The rain will be scattered and will not last all day. It is not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. Just have an indoor plan alternative in the case rain hits your area. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees. By this time, the humidity will be back in full swing, so it will not be as comfortable anymore.
Next week will continue to have more rain around in the afternoon. There will be more scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be around 30-40%. So, you might be lucky enough to not see any rain. The humidity will be back, so it will not be very pleasant. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s.
In the tropics, everything has gone quiet again. There is no threat anywhere along the US coast. The clouds and storms that were around in the northern gulf will no longer develop. In the Atlantic, the Saharan dust is still strong. That is prohibiting any storms to develop in the open water. So, there is nothing to worry about in the tropics.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.