First Alert Forecast: Rain chances and humidity set to increase by this weekend

By Friday, the weather will still be nice, although the humidity will start to return. The cold front will be weakening over the Gulf of Mexico, but it will still limit any rain we see. The rain chance is up to only 20%, so most of us will not see any rain at all. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s. It will be a really nice day and end to the week. Try to take advantage of the nice weather before the heat and humidity is back!