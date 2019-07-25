FDA warns of common sugar substitute that can be deadly for dogs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mans best friend, most of them love to sniff around their environment and get into just about anything. Now, the Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about a common sugar substitute called xylitol that, if eaten by dogs, it can be dangerous and even life threatening.
Dr. Jae Chang from Prien Lake Animal Hospital says dogs digest this sugar substitute differently.
"When dogs ingest xylitol, it causes the body to release large amounts of insulin,” Chang said. “When the body releases a large amount of insulin, that in turn causes the blood sugar in the dog to drop rapidly. When the blood sugar drops rapidly, then that could be life threatening."
He also says this can cause liver damage to the dog. Chang says xylitol can be found in common household items like bubble gum, "sugar-free" deserts, toothpaste, peanut butter and more. He says the smaller the dog, the more sensitive they are to this sweetener. He says signs to look for in a dog are lethargy and weakness. But he says if you know they've eaten something with xylitol in it, take them to the vet before the signs begin.
Dog owner, Jerry Keloum says prevention is just a matter of putting everything away.
"Same thing with kids, you know, tuck it away, have the little child lock doors, little clips you can get at Walmart,” Keloum said. “Just keep everything away because they will get into it, and it is all very dangerous to tell you the truth. Just tuck it all away, it's pretty simple."
“Dogs are part of the family,” Chang said. “As the owner, if you’re concerned about it, you might want to go in your cabinets and look through whatever you have to make sure it doesn’t contain xylitol, and if it does, then definitely you want to prevent your dogs from getting a hold of them.”
