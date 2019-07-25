FDA warns of common sugar substitute that can be deadly for dogs

He also says this can cause liver damage to the dog. Chang says xylitol can be found in common household items like bubble gum, "sugar-free" deserts, toothpaste, peanut butter and more. He says the smaller the dog, the more sensitive they are to this sweetener. He says signs to look for in a dog are lethargy and weakness. But he says if you know they've eaten something with xylitol in it, take them to the vet before the signs begin.