Astros acquire pitcher Andre Scrubb from Dodgers

Scrubb, 24, has pitched his entire season at Double A Tulsa, posting a 6-1 record with a 2.45 ERA in 29 games, including two starts. He’s limited his opponents to a .200 batting average and has compiled 56 strikeouts in his 47.2 innings pitched. An All-Star last season, Scrubb has pitched four seasons in the Dodgers minor league system and owns a 21-6 lifetime record with a 2.37 ERA, working primarily as a reliever. Scrubb was originally an eighth-round pick out of High Point University in the 2016 Draft.