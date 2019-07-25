Astros acquire pitcher Andre Scrubb from Dodgers

HOUSTON, TX (Astros Communications) - The Houston Astros have acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Andre Scrubb from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for infielder Tyler White.
Scrubb, 24, has pitched his entire season at Double A Tulsa, posting a 6-1 record with a 2.45 ERA in 29 games, including two starts. He’s limited his opponents to a .200 batting average and has compiled 56 strikeouts in his 47.2 innings pitched. An All-Star last season, Scrubb has pitched four seasons in the Dodgers minor league system and owns a 21-6 lifetime record with a 2.37 ERA, working primarily as a reliever. Scrubb was originally an eighth-round pick out of High Point University in the 2016 Draft.
White, 28, was designated for assignment on Friday, after hitting .225 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI in 71 games for the Astros this season. Originally a 33rd-round pick by the Astros in 2013, White played parts of four seasons (2016-19) with Houston, appearing in 245 games.
