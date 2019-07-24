SWLA Arrest Report - July 23, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 23, 2019.
Donald Ray Jackson Sr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; disturbing the peace; public intimidation and retaliation.
Terry Lee Morgan, 55, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Anthony Charles Goodwill, 39, Iowa: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Dedrick Lee Fontenot, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Regimend J. Bernard, 34, Crosby, TX: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; attempt and conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding.
Christopher Paul Landry, 40, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Justin Devon Bargeman, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sara Michele Trahan, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ray Allen Lawrence Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; contraband in penal institutions; possession of Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force.
Jacob Roy Dimm, 36, Port Allen, TX: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; contraband in penal institutions; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Austin Bradley Clark, 21, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000.
Lance Perry Magee, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Raymond Charles Fontenot Jr., 36, Reeves: Contempt of court.
Lavender John Hursey III, 58, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution.
Jacoby Demon Rougeau, 26, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; probation detainer.
Kenneth Richard Squibb, 36, Westlake: Instate detainer; probation detainer; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; racketeering.
Kelly Ann McGee, 31, Silsbee, TX: Probation violation.
Patrick Myles Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Lonnie Dwayne Thomas, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Kade David Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Lawrence Lemar Gradnigo, 55, Vinton: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Morgan Gene Goodly, 22, Iowa: Organized retail theft under $1,000.
Michael Anthony Fontenot Jr., 26, Westlake: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Nicole Michelle Brooks, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tracy Ann Anderson, 55, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.
Jason Christopher Manuel, 49, Kinder: Probation violation.
Tomas C. Gabriel, 23, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (9 charges).
Douglas Eric Tarver, 51, Sulphur: Instate detainer; probation violation; contempt of court; battery of the infirm; contempt of court.
Eric Joseph Davis, 39, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles.
Brady Allen Sapp, 41, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Nery Enrique Moreno Orellana, 45, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (4 charges).
Aaron Thaddeus Vanschoubroek, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; resisting an officer.
Corey Tyler Miller, 24, Lake Charles: Abuse of a pregnant victim; property damage under $500.
James Douglas Scott Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
