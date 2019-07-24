Report: Saints are signing DL Ziggy Hood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are adding depth to their defensive line with the signing of Ziggy Hood. That’s according to a tweet by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Sheldon Rankins is currently on the PUP list with a torn Achilles tendon. Defensive tackle David Onyemata is supspended for Week 1 of the regular season. Hood can play inside and outside on the defensive line.
Last season, Hood suited up for the Redskins and Dolphins. The 10-year veteran has totaled 14 sacks and 42 quarterback hits.
