Open house tonight on Sulphur on proposed pipeline

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A public hearing will be held Wednesday night about a proposed pipeline that would stretch for more than 130 miles across Southwest Louisiana.
Sempra LNG plans to build the Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector across Cameron, Calcasieu, Beauregard and Allen parishes.
The company hopes to begin construction on the pipeline in 2021 and finish in 2023.
The open house will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Arena Road in Sulphur.
