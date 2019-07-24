Oberlin Baptist church helping community members after flooding from Barry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After last week’s rain in Southwest Louisiana, many are still dealing with the aftermath of flooding.
In Oberlin, where people saw 15-20 inches of rain, Charles Sealy says he's never had so much water in his home.
"It got up to sixteen inches in here and pretty much anything below 16 inches was ruined," Sealy said.
That's why the Oberlin Baptist Church is doing it's part.
Pastor Cliff Spikes says some members of the community don't have the resources they need.
"We had some roads that water just was able to get out of them in the last couple of days,” Spikes said. “So what I'm able to do with the church is just to say hey we're going to get you through, we may not have all the answers yet but we just believe in god and trust in god that that's going to happen."
“We didn’t have insurance, so it was a blessing that they came in and took care of us,” Sealy said.
Tom Waites from Louisiana Baptist Convention Disaster Relief says in order to make their mission successful, they need more skilled volunteers. Waites says they only have around 15 volunteers working on homes, he asks anyone in the community to join.
“We are Louisiana Baptist, I’ll work with anyone that wants to help,” Waites said. “We really want people to see Jesus in us, because Jesus can bring hope.”
Spikes says if you wish to donate, volunteer, or request assistance, you can stop by the Oberlin Baptist Church.
