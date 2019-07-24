LSU among favorites to land the top prospect in the state, U-High DL Jaquelin Roy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - This Friday, the top prospect in the state, Jaquelin Roy, will pick between Texas A&M, Alabama, and LSU. The 4-star defensive lineman can't wait to make the big announcement.
“Yes sir. I’m ready to get this recruiting process over with. It’s a big stress, it’s also fun. It’s also stress, I’m ready. I already know where I’m going, but it’s a commitment. Everybody trying to decide where they think I’m going, but I’ ready,” said Jaquelin Roy.
Roy attends University High School, which sits on the campus of LSU. The pull of the Tigers no doubt weighing heavily on the Baton rouge native.
“What I like about the Tigers is it’s home. I’ve been growing up watching them on TV. Glen Dorsey, Tyrann Mathieu, so there’s always that home team feeling. Once I started getting scholarships from other schools, I started liking other schools too. But it’s nothing I could do to get that home feeling away from me,” said Roy.
Roy is committing early so he can put his full focus into his senior season at U-High. The Cubs are going for an unprecedented 3-peat of state titles.
“I asked him early on, if you know where you’re going, let’s try to commit before the season so you can focus in on the season. He knew where he wanted to go. He said ‘Coach I’m going to do it before the season.’ I said that’s awesome. If you know that, and you’re a 100 percent sure, definitely committed, go ahead and do it before. He’s doing it,” said U-High Head Coach Andy Martin.
“That’s very important. Doing something that’s never been done. You’re going to feel legendary. I’m ready to leave my mark,” said Roy.
Aggies, Tide, or the Tigers will be getting a 6′4″, 288-pound quarterback nightmare. Roy checks off every box of what you want in a dominant defensive lineman.
“Just his strength level, and his ability to avoid blockers. To get rid of blockers. Just his agility, for a big guy, he’s got great feet. He really does. Great hands, great feet. His size and combination of speed is just impressive,” said Martin.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.