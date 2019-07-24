Laureano’s double in 11th lifts A’s over Astros 4-3

The Astros had a runner on third with one out in the second when Gurriel knocked a line drive to center field that bounced just to the right of a diving Laureano. The ball skipped past him and rolled to the wall in straightaway center. The strong-armed Laureano hopped up and sprinted to grab the ball and threw it to home, but catcher Josh Phegley had to stand up to snag the slightly offline throw and Gurriel slid in behind him.