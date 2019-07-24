First Alert Forecast: Plentiful sunshine and low humidity for now; rain returns this weekend

In the tropics, there is some activity. Near the Bahamas, there was tropical depression three for a while. This has since dissipated. So, now there are only remnants. However, there is a little more going on in the Gulf. The cold front pushing through now will stall out and could cause some development in the northern gulf by the end of the week. Good news though. There is still a really low chance of anything actually developing and it is moving father away from us.