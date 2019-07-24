First Alert Forecast: Plentiful sunshine and low humidity for now; rain returns this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be gorgeous! There will not be any clouds at all today. That means no chance of rain and the sun will be out shining! The best part is that the temperatures are much lower. It should warm up to the upper 80s today with low humidity. So, there will not be any heat index value. It should be a great day to get out and enjoy the weather!
This evening, it will be quite nice! There will not be any chance of rain since the clouds will be far and few between. Temperatures will be cooling quickly after sunset with the low humidity. The temperatures should return to the 70s before nightfall. It will be a good time to go outside and maybe go for a walk while the weather is nice.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be cool once again. It will cool down to the 60s again tonight. North of I-10 may see the lower 60s, while along the I-10 corridor will be in the mid 60s. It will be another night to give the AC units a break and maybe open your windows before going to bed!
Thursday will be almost perfect! The weather will be really nice with limited rain chances. The cold front will still be to the south of us, sitting over the Gulf of Mexico. This will act as a shield keeping the rain away. Therefore, we will have lots of sunshine along with low humid conditions. It will be perfect weather to get outside and enjoy! Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Plus overnight, temperatures will cool down to the 60s!
By Friday, the weather will still be nice. The cold front will be weakening over the Gulf of Mexico, but it will still limit any rain we see. The rain chance is up to only 20%, so most of us will not see any rain at all. The humidity will gradually return, but it will still be considered low for this time of the year. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s. It will be a really nice day and end to the week.
Saturday will have a better chance for rain. I have a 40% chance for the showers to return. The cold front will now be gone and will allow the rain to come back to the north out of the gulf. There will be scattered showers and should not be a washout. This rain will also increase the humidity. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
Sunday will not be much different from Saturday. There will still be a 40% chance of rain. The rain will be scattered and will not last all day. It is not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. Just have an indoor plan alternative in the case rain hits your area. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees.
Next week will continue to have more rain around in the afternoon. There will be more scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be around 30-40%. So, you might be lucky enough to not see any rain. By this time the humidity will be back. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s.
In the tropics, there is some activity. Near the Bahamas, there was tropical depression three for a while. This has since dissipated. So, now there are only remnants. However, there is a little more going on in the Gulf. The cold front pushing through now will stall out and could cause some development in the northern gulf by the end of the week. Good news though. There is still a really low chance of anything actually developing and it is moving father away from us.
