FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A brief fall feel arrives to SW Louisiana this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures in the 60s this morning for most of Southwest Louisiana, this rare treat comes with a dip in humidity values and a not-so-typical feel for late July, with the heat taking a break area-wide as coolest locations in the north fall into the middle 60s with areas along the coastline begin closer to 70.
The crisp start will come with an abundance of sunshine today that warms temperatures up into the 80s by afternoon but without the heat index thanks to the lower humidity, another rare treat for this time of year. Tonight will likely be a couple of degrees cooler than this morning with lower 60s north and upper 60s along the coastline.
This pattern remains in place for Thursday, but by Friday, a gradual increase in humidity through the day will first bring back the muggier air but could also end with a couple of showers by the afternoon or early evening as the front that brought the pleasant weather begins to return back to the north as a warm front this weekend.
Scattered and more numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely as a result of this front in the vicinity both Saturday and Sunday as deeper tropical moisture will be in place at that time. Expect a daily rain chance to continue into next week, and despite nighttime lows in the 70s, the rain chances will likely keep the 90s away for a few more days through the weekend.
The tropics bear watching this week but pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana, despite a development potential in the Gulf along the cold front out over the northern waters. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 20% chance of developing into a tropical or sub-tropical system before eventually moving eastward by the weekend.
Again, despite what may appear to be a threat in the Gulf will be no direct concern to Southwest Louisiana regardless of development, but we will make sure to keep you updated.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
