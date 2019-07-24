Crop duster crashes south of Welsh

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - A pilot walked away from a small plane crash Wednesday morning south of Welsh, authorities say.
The crop duster went down after clipping a power pole near the intersection of La. 382 and David Road, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The crash happened around 8:20 a.m.
The plane lost a wing, then struck a tree before coming to a stop in a field.
The pilot was transported to a hospital by a private vehicle with minor scrapes.
A person driving on La. 382 saw the crash and called 911.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.