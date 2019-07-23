Vinton man accused of shooting 13-year-old girl and man at a party

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a Vinton man has been arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he brought a gun to a party and shot a 13-year-old girl and a man.
According to department spokeswoman Kim Myers, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Toomey Road in Vinton around 2:30 a.m. on July 21, 2019.
Deputies say that when they arrived they spoke with witnesses who told them that Jason R. Goodwin, 20, had pulled out a handgun during the party and began pointing it at people.
According to witnesses Goodwin then got into a fight with another person when he fired the weapon twice, first shooting a 13-year-old girl and then a man.
Witnesses say that after the shots were fired people began to run out of the residence where Goodwin chased someone outside and continued firing the weapon before fleeing on foot.
Deputies say they located Goodwin in a nearby RV park and arrested him after a short foot chase.
The gun Goodwin was firing was found in a ditch near the residence where the shootings took place.
Goodwin was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional center for 2 counts of attempted second-degree murder and the illegal use of a weapon during a violent crime. Judge Michael Canaday set has set his bond at $550,000.
The victims received non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.
