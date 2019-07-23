TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical activity ramps up but without threatening SW Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a brief lull in tropical development following the landfall of Hurricane Barry, things are beginning to come back to life in the Atlantic basin, with the fast upgrade from what the National Hurricane Center had only given a 20% chance of development Monday morning to becoming our third tropical system of the season, labeled Tropical Depression Three.
The storm is off the East coast of Florida and moving northerly at 12 mph. The depression is expected to remain weak but would become named Chantal if upgraded to tropical storm status later today. It’s expected to accelerate off to the north and be a threat to the Carolinas on Wednesday with squally conditions, although any rapid intensification or upgrade to hurricane status is highly unlikely due to unfavorable wind shear.
While the system off the eastern coast of Florida won’t be any threat to the Gulf of Mexico, there is a new area to watch highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for potential development this week, centered over where the cold front will stall over the warmer waters through Friday. Only a 20% chance of development is expected and regardless of development, won’t be headed toward Louisiana, with winds carrying the system quickly off to the east and eventually northeast.
Just a reminder that we should stay prepared throughout the rest of hurricane season which runs through November. The peak of tropical activity typically occurs from late August through late September.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.