3 Tigers named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU safety Grant Delpit, defensive back Kristian Fulton, and linebacker Jacob Phillips have been named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List.
The trophy is presented annually to the defensive player of the year in college football by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
Last season, Delpit totaled 74 tackles, 9.5 for loss, five sacks, five interceptions, four quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery.
Fulton played in ten games last year, finishing with 25 tackles, one interception, nine pass breakups, ten passes defensed, and one forced fumble.
In 2018, Phillips had 87 total tackles, 5.5 for loss, one sack, one interception, and five quarterback hurries.
Alabama leads the team count with four representatives, while LSU, Iowa State, Notre Dame, and Penn State have three members each.
The SEC (18) and Big Ten (15) have the most members and combine to make up more than one-third of the 92-man list. The ACC and Pac-12 (12 each) and Big 12 (11) also have double-digit representation, followed by the American Athletic (6), Independents (5), Conference USA (4), Mountain West (4), Mid-American (3), and Sun Belt (2). The list includes 36 linebackers, 28 backs, 21 ends, and seven tackles.
