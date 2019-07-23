SWLA Arrest Report - July 22, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2019.
Robert Eric Edmondson, 47, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.
Jason Ray Raveny, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (13 counts); panhandling (7 counts); trespassing; solicitation on an interstate highway (2 counts).
Jonathan Blake Laurence, 29, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Michael Lane Dugas, 52, Westlake: Vehicular homicide; first degree vehicular negligent injuring; improper supervision of a minor by a parent or legal custodian; negligent injuring.
Jerald Glenn Nickerson Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Carl Anthony Moore Brown, 23, Jennings: First offense possession of marijuana.
Herbert Joseph Thibodeaux Jr., 34, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; drug paraphernalia; second degree cruelty to juveniles; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; contempt of court (4 counts); criminal trespassing.
Crystal Jennice Roberts, 37, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; second degree cruelty to juveniles; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; contempt of court (2 counts).
Elizabeth Meg Ortiz, 39, Sulphur: Serous bodily injury.
Anthonette Kristine Thibodeaux, 58, Lake Charles: Second degree cruelty to juveniles; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Kenneth Ralph Fetters, 41, Reeves: Contempt of court; instate detainer (2 counts).
David Charles Samaniego, 35, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (2 counts).
Tiffany Nicole Wentworth, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Kelsey Belle Roach, 24, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; property damage under $500.
Kieron William Martin, 32, New Orleans: Contempt of court.
Cherise Antramayne Celestine, 32, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Steven Medina, 57, Sulphur: Vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition.
Krevin James Guidry, 28, Westlake: Simple battery (2 counts).
George Edward Wannage, 26, Iowa: Pornography involving juveniles.
Kyndon James Navarre, 20, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; trespassing.
Cory Demon Scott, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Ivory Wayne Durgan Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.