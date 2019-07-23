Senator Kennedy Says Gretna’s Chief Did ‘The Right Thing’ in firing Two Officers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana senator, who has been critical of Congresswoman Aleaxandria Ocasio-Cortez, says the Gretna police chief did the right thing in firing two officer’s for a facebook threat.
But a local law professor says free speech rights could become an issue in a case, that's gained national attention.
It’s the day after two Gretna police officers were fired for a facebook post which contained a perceived threat to a sitting congresswoman, and a sitting senator says the police chief did the right thing
"The short answer is yes, the long answer is hell yes," said Senator John Kennedy (R-La.)
Sen. John Kennedy has been critical of the group known as ‘The Squad’ which includes congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He says in this case the perceived facebook threat had to be acted upon. 14 year veteran officer Charles Rispoli, called Cortez a vile idiot, who deserved a round...3 year veteran officer Angelo Varisco, was fired, for liking the post.
"When you're a police officer, and your job is to protect the public, and you carry a firearm, you can't just talk about shooting somebody," said Kennedy.
But a Loyola law professor says there could be free speech issues involved which exonerated a deputy constable in Texas. In 1981, Ardith McPherson was accused of making threats against then president Ronald Reagan.
"She was discharged and brought a case in federal court arguing that her first ammendment right to free speech was violated by her discharge, and she won," said law professor Dane Ciolino.
That perceived threat was made to a coworker and not on social media, which didn’t exist at the time.
" This police officer with the comments out there, may have a more difficult time performing his duties," said Ciolino.
Social media experts say there is no such thing as internet privacy, and inflammatory posts can go viral in a mouse click.
"Social media in the world has 3 billion users active every month, and fb has 2.3 billion of those," said social media expert Sarah Hugg Centorino, with Gambel Communications.
To be sure social media is powerful tool, and growing more powerful every day, but that power can cut both ways.
" In many cases the best thing that could have been done is apologize, and to mean it," said Centorino.
Such a statement may not have made a difference for a police chief determined to make a point.
"This has been an embarrassment, to our department, and they acted in a manner that was unacceptable, alluding to a violent act being conducted against a sitting member of the u-s government," said Gretna police chief Arthur Lawson.
And at this point it's not known if the officers will appeal to a higher court.
Chief Lawson says that the officers were ‘at will’ employees, and there is no civil service protection. Any possible redress for the terminated officers, would have to occur in civil court.
