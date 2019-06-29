Police announce arrest in shooting at Florida Boulevard nightclub that injured 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police announced an arrest in a shooting investigation in which seven people were injured at a Florida Boulevard nightclub.
Cadonovan Sanchezz Robinson, 24, of Zachary, was arrested Tuesday, July 23 in connection with the shooting. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with attempted first degree murder. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says detectives received many videos posted on social media of the shooting incident.
The videos helped detectives identify a suspect. Paul didn’t say whether there will be any other arrests, but says the investigation is active.
Paul thanked the community for sending tips to investigators and asks residents to continue helping.
“The Baton Rouge community came together during this horrific incident and helped us identify this shooter. The video footage that was given to us and posted on social media ultimately led us in the right direction. Special thanks to my officers for their hard work and to the Zachary Police Department and State Police Fugitive Task Force," Paul said.
On June 29 at about 1 a.m., at least two people had life-threatening injuries after seven people were hurt during the shooting at a nightclub on Florida Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about the shooting reported at the Stadium Ultralounge on Florida Boulevard. The club is located across the street from the Bon Marche Mall.
Investigators believe a physical altercation escalated into a shooting. Gunshots were fired both inside and outside of the club.
First responders picked up four patients at the shooting location and three other victims were picked up at a nearby address.
The patients were transported to a local hospital. One of the patients is believed to not have been shot, but was injured during the shooting incident.
Multiple videos showing moments before the shooting have surfaced. Gunshots can be heard in a video that was taken inside the nightclub. Another video taken in the parking lot of the club shows people walking around before gunshots can be heard.
The Florida Boulevard shooting happened the same night as two other late night shootings in Baton Rouge. Two people were injured in a shooting reported on Jasper Avenue, and at least one person was injured in a shooting near Fred’s Bar in Tigerland, according to EMS spokesperson Nick McDonner.
McDonner added the shootings are unrelated.
The investigation is ongoing.
The police anyone with information to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.