FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings a break in the summer swelter tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The long-awaited and much advertised rare July cold front has pushed in to Northwest Louisiana this morning and is on a fast track to continue moving through Southwest Louisiana by this afternoon. Prior to its arrival, the warm and sticky feel continues as we start the day with the chance for a few more thunderstorms to develop during the morning and early afternoon hours although nothing too organized or severe today with mostly a scattered coverage of storms expected.
Just make sure to keep the umbrella through the first half of the day, and once the front arrives later this afternoon, the rain threat completely ends before sunset. You’ll notice the northerly winds that will signal the passage of the front, with lower humidity values shortly thereafter making way for a break in our seemingly relentless sauna-like nights.
By the time you wake up on Wednesday morning, lows should dip into the middle 60s north to upper 60s along I-10 and southward.
High pressure from the north will nudge southward and establish and sunny and dry pattern for a few days, bringing an ample warm-up into the afternoon but with lower humidity so it won’t feel nearly as hot due to the lack of the heat index. Highs should easily top out in the middle to upper 80s each day with the coolest nights still ahead for Wednesday and Thursday with lows dropping as cool as the lower 60s north and middle 60s along the interstate corridor.
By the weekend, the old frontal boundary draped over the Gulf of Mexico will begin a retreat northward and send rain chances and humidity levels back on the increase by this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms resume on Saturday with a few each day Sunday and into next week. High pressure moves east and a return flow off the Gulf keeps the heat and humidity pumped back in for next week.
The tropical wave over the Bahamas was upgraded to Tropical Depression Three on Monday and is currently located east of Miami and moving off to the northwest. This storm will likely not strengthen into a named storm and remain off the east coast, getting steered back to the north and away from the Gulf of Mexico thanks to the previously mentioned cold front.
The National Hurricane Center also has the area across the northern Gulf, along where this front is located, for possible tropical development. Whatever develops, if anything, will likely be very weak and quickly move off to the east, away from our area. This area has been given a 20% chance for tropical or sub-tropical development over the next five days. Neither of these areas pose any threat to SW Louisiana.
