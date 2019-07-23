First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives and bring cool, less-humid air this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be a 60% rain chance. There will be some heavy rain at times along with a few storms. There should not be as much rain in the afternoon since most of it took place this morning. The cold front will be pushing through, and the winds will change direction. They will shift out of the north. This will bring in less-humid air and will push the rain away. So, today will still have plenty of rain, but it will be a nice finish to the day.