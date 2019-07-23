First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives and bring cool, less-humid air this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be a 60% rain chance. There will be some heavy rain at times along with a few storms. There should not be as much rain in the afternoon since most of it took place this morning. The cold front will be pushing through, and the winds will change direction. They will shift out of the north. This will bring in less-humid air and will push the rain away. So, today will still have plenty of rain, but it will be a nice finish to the day.
This evening, the rain should be gone, and the clouds will be clearing away. Therefore, I expect plenty of sunshine later today. The winds will be out of the north, and this will bring in less humid air. So, the temperature will be cooling quickly after sunset. It should be a nice evening if you have any outdoor plans.
Overnight, it will be great! The clouds will clear away so there’s no chance for rain. The best part is that the temperature will be much cooler. Lows tonight will be in the 60s! So, it might be cool enough to open your window. At least cool enough to give the AC a break! This is all because of the lower humidity, allowing the temperature to drop a little more.
Wednesday and Thursday will be almost perfect! The weather will be really nice with limited rain chances. The cold front will be to the south of us, sitting over the Gulf of Mexico. This will act as a shield keeping the rain away. Therefore, we will have lots of sunshine along with low humid conditions. It will be perfect weather to get outside and enjoy! Highs on these days will reach the mid to upper 80s. Plus overnight, temperatures will cool down to the 60s!
By Friday, the weather will still be nice. The cold front will be weakening over the Gulf of Mexico, but it will still limit any rain we see. The rain chance is up to only 20%, so most of us will not see any rain at all. The humidity will gradually return, but it will still be considered low for this time of the year. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s. It will be a really nice day and end to the week.
Saturday will have a better chance for rain. I have a 40% chance for the showers to return. The cold front will now be gone and will allow the rain to come back to the north out of the gulf. This will also increase the humidity. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
Sunday will not be much different. There will still be a 40% chance of rain. The rain will be scattered and will not last all day. It is not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. Just have an indoor plan alternative in the case rain hits your area. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees.
In the tropics, there is some activity. Near the Bahamas, there was tropical depression three for a while. This has since dissipated. So, now there are only remnants. However, there is a little more going on in the Gulf. The cold front pushing through now will stall out and could cause some development in the northern gulf by the end of the week. Good news though. There is still a really low chance of anything actually developing and it is moving father away from us.
