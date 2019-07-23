Facebook Messenger Kids app flaw

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’re a parent, the internet is a scary place. You don’t want your kids talking to people you don’t know, and it’s really hard to keep track of what your kids are doing online.
Facebook has an app called “Messenger Kids” designed to allow children to message people online that their parents approve.
This way, parents are allowing social online interaction, in a controlled environment. However, it might not be as controlled as they thought.
A new report shows that a flaw in the design of the app actually allows kids to talk to other, unapproved users through the group chat feature.
Even if only the creator of the chat was approved friends with someone, then everyone in the group could chat with them.
Kids and adults alike, can now get past the chat authorization features, and talk to strangers that aren’t approved.
Facebook was made aware of the flaw and sent letters to parents letting them know of the issue.
They also immediately turned off the group chat feature, but the problem is they aren’t sure how long this loophole has been happening -- possibly since the group feature was enabled in 2017.
If your kids use the app, or any online chatting sites for that matter, make sure you are constantly checking on them and have discussions about online safety.
