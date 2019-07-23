Download KPLC’s new 7Sports GameTime App

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Need more sports in your life?
We’ve got you covered.
KPLC has launched the 7Sports GameTime app, available now on iTunes and in the Google Play store.
With football season right around the corner, the GameTime app has you covered with highlights, scores, schedules and updates from all our area high schools, McNeese, LSU and the Saints.
Plus, you’ll have easy access to news and highlights from all your other favorite sports and teams.
And, if you want to submit a photo from a sporting event in your area, we’ve made it easy with the “Submit Photo” link.
The 7Sports GameTime is just another we’re keeping you covered with all the news and info, right here in Southwest Louisiana.
