DeQuincy man pleads guilty to sexual battery of 7-year-old

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man pleaded guilty Friday in state district court to sexual battery of a 7-year-old.
Mark Cooley was arrested in January 2017 on a count of aggravated crime against nature, but pleaded to the amended charge.
Cooley will serve six months in jail. He was given a suspended seven-year sentence with the Department of Corrections and three years probation, but as a special condition, Judge Ron Ware also sentenced him to serve six months in jail, without benefit of parole.
A lifetime protective order was also issued.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.