DeQuincy man pleads guilty to sexual battery of 7-year-old
July 23, 2019 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 12:34 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man pleaded guilty Friday in state district court to sexual battery of a 7-year-old.

Mark Cooley was arrested in January 2017 on a count of aggravated crime against nature, but pleaded to the amended charge.

Cooley will serve six months in jail. He was given a suspended seven-year sentence with the Department of Corrections and three years probation, but as a special condition, Judge Ron Ware also sentenced him to serve six months in jail, without benefit of parole.

A lifetime protective order was also issued.

