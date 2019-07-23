Chris Livings enters 2019 in reach of McNeese sack record

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese senior defensive end Chris Livings will be entering the 2019 season within striking range of the school’s career quarterback sacks record.
The Barbe alum has recorded 20.5 sacks in his career, ranking him fourth on the school’s all-time list. He’s only 10.5 sacks away from Bryan Smith’s record of 31. In addition, Livings has accumulated 31 career tackles for a loss and needs just a half TFL to move into the all-time top 10.
“I am just extremely blessed because I look at it as if I would not have broken my wrist my junior year, I probably would not have the opportunity to even do this," said Livings. "For God to orchestrate it the way that he has, I am in awe of his works right now.”
Last season, Livings tied a single-game school record with five sacks in a win over Abilene Christian and ended the season with eight total on the season. That mark matched his single-season career best from 2016.
