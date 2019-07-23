Cameron residents discuss concerns over eviction at community meeting

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - For some residents living on the coast, if certain rules aren’t followed, it could mean eviction.
But what are some of those rules?
Katie Corrick’s fiancee, Rodney, has lived on the same property in Cameron since 2008, and got a permit to live in a camper there.
“When I got pregnant with our last son, which would make our 4th kid, we decided we can’t live in here anymore, we just can’t," Corrick said.
Due to lack of space, Corrick and her fiancee decided to bring a mobile home onto their property.
When asked if they got another permit for the mobile home, Corrick said they did not.
The Cameron Parish Police Jury sent a notification to them because they did not have a permit to have a mobile home on the property. Now, they must elevate their home 15 feet above sea level, in accordance with FEMA requirements.
When the notification is sent, the receiving end has 30 days to comply with the ordinance by elevating, or ask for an extension to work with staff to bring the structure to compliance. The penalties according to Chapter 7 of the parish ordinances are a maximum fine of $500 and no more than 6 months in prison.
Corrick, however, said elevating just isn’t feasible.
“They would have to give me more than 30 days. They would have to give us years. $30,000 dollars is a lot, we don’t have that. We haven’t had that ever,” Corrick said.
7News reached out to the Cameron Parish Police Jury regarding the permitting process. They sent a statement saying:
“As a participant in the National Flood Insurance Program, Cameron Parish Ordinance requires all or any new residential and non-residential development to obtain a permit. Applicants identified as violating the conditions of their permit and refusal to comply are subject to the penalties at the discretion of the court.”
The parish administrator suggests anyone who has concerns regarding permits and elevation reach out to the police jury office.
