Urquidy dominates struggling Rangers in Astros’ 6-1 win

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (ribs) continued his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. Correa, on the 60-day injured list, can't be activated until July 26. . INF Aledmys Díaz (hamstring) continued his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi, playing first base and left field, manager AJ Hinch said. "We hope it's over the next couple days as he plays a few more games or even one game or see if he needs more. For him, it's more of a day-to-day assessment of where he is at and how he's doing," Hinch said.