Two men accused of indecent behavior with a 13-year-old
Zechariah Franklin and Kade Winters are both accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl
By Hannah Daigle | July 22, 2019 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:50 PM

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested by the Sulphur Police Department for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl, according to Capt. Jason Gully, spokesperson for Sulphur Police.

Zechariah Franklin, 19, of Moss Bluff and Kade Winters, 19, of DeQuincy, turned themselves in on July 12, after arrest warrants were issued for the men, Gully said.

According to Gully, the arrests were part of an on-going investigation involving the same juvenile female.

Franklin is facing one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $25,000.

Winters is facing three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $25,000.

Det. Don Briscoe is the lead investigator in this case.

