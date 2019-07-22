Two men accused of indecent behavior with a 13-year-old

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested by the Sulphur Police Department for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl, according to Capt. Jason Gully, spokesperson for Sulphur Police.
Zechariah Franklin, 19, of Moss Bluff and Kade Winters, 19, of DeQuincy, turned themselves in on July 12, after arrest warrants were issued for the men, Gully said.
According to Gully, the arrests were part of an on-going investigation involving the same juvenile female.
Franklin is facing one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $25,000.
Winters is facing three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $25,000.
Det. Don Briscoe is the lead investigator in this case.
