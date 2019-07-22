Tropical development possible over the Bahamas this week; unlikely threat to Gulf

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Despite the National Hurricane Center calling for a 30% chance of tropical development over the Bahamas possible through Friday, it’s unlikely to be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico thanks to a cold front steering any development away from our area along with bringing an usually cooler and drier stint of weather Wednesday through Friday.
As of Monday morning, the tropical wave, labeled as Invest 94-L, is drifting slowly westward through the central Bahamas, moving into an unlikely region for development due to dry air that will likely keep this system from ever fully developing.
In the short-term, the National Hurricane Center says the system has a marginal 30% chance of development before strong upper level winds, referred to as wind shear, keep the storm weak or even tear it completely apart before becoming a land threat.
While Invest-94 L may not be a threat locally, it’s important to remember that it is still early in hurricane season, and everyone should remain aware that the most active part of the season isn’t until late August and September.
