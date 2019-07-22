SWLA Arrest Report - July 21, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 21, 2019.
Carolos M. Balderas, 33, Westlake: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.
Bryant Keith Mason, 34, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI.
John Alexander Moore, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.
Van Williams Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; violations of protective orders; contempt of court.
Anthone Bernard Hillery, 23, Vinton: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); theft under $1,000.
Ethen Lester Kelley, 29, Sulphur: Child endangerment; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.
Jason Ray Goodwin Jr., 20, Vinton: Attempted second degree murder (2 charges); illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Eric Dale Roussell, 45, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting an officer.
Christopher Anthony Syas, 30, Contempt of court (2 charges).
Alexis Ryae Bogard, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of stolen firearms.
Eric Paul Mitchell, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; strangulation; child endangerment.
