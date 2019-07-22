Student discount deals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - College is extremely expensive (not exactly a news flash), but it’s nothing to be ashamed of, most people are in the same boat.
However, there is some good news for college students, or those of you about to start your freshman year. Thankfully, there are businesses out there that realize the struggle students go through, and they’re willing to help out a little with some student discounts.
These aren’t any huge, life-changing deals, but you can actually find some pretty sweet discounts, every little bit helps.
Let’s start with electronics, because you’re probably thinking about getting a new computer.
Apple has discounts for students and their parents on all Mac computers and iPads called “educational pricing,” while Lenovo offers a 5 percent discount on new laptops.
Sprint and AT&T both offer cheaper phone plans for college students as well.
Tired of paying for 6 different streaming services? If you signup for Spotify premium, you can bundle it with Hulu and Showtime for just 5 bucks a month.
Don’t forget about movie theaters. Regal Cinemas and AMC give really good discounts for college students, even at night.
If you’re looking to update your wardrobe before class J. Crew, Banana Republic, and Levi’s all give 15% to students either at the register or online.
My people already know that Amazon Prime has a huge discount for students with all sorts of benefits like free shipping and streaming services, but also check out Groupon. They have good deals anyway, but students get an extra 25% off for the first 6 months.
