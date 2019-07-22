Southern vs. Memphis football game set to air on WBXH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WAFB) - When the Southern Jaguars travel to Memphis on September 7 to face the Tigers, fans can watch the game on television if they can’t make the trip.
The game will be shown on WAFB’s sister station WBXH. Below is a list of what channel WBXH is on depending on your cable or satellite provider:
Over the air: WBXH
COX: 16, 1016
AT&T: 39, 1039
Eatel: 16, 716
Dish Network: 39, 8047
Charter: 182
Antenna: 9.4, 39.1
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
