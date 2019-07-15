LIVE at 10 a.m.: Celebrate the life of Sadie Roberts-Joseph

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A celebration of life for slain local legend Sadie Roberts-Joseph will be held Monday.
The celebration begins at 10 a.m. at the Living Faith Christian Center at 6375 Winbourne Avenue. Those attending are encouraged to wear black-colored clothing or African print.
Roberts-Joseph, founder of the Odell S. Williams Now & Then African-American Museum in Baton Rouge, was found suffocated in the trunk of her car on Friday, July 12. She was 75.
On Tuesday, July 16, police announced an arrest had been made in her case.
Ronn Jermaine Bell, 38, is a registered sex offender and was a tenant of Roberts-Joseph. Police say Bell was about $1,200 behind on rent payments to Roberts-Joseph, but an official motive wasn’t determined.
The community gathered to honor the legacy of Roberts-Joseph last Tuesday.
Community leaders and friends organized the vigil honoring Sadie Roberts-Joseph at the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History, a museum she helped to found.
“She is everything that people have said about her,” friend, Jacqueline L. Jones, said. “My heart is still heavy, but it is because she was such a beautiful spirit that I find joy, and I really feel blessed to have known her.”
Attendees left dozens of notes for “Ms. Sadie” and her family, most of them “thank yous” for the activist’s constant pursuit of peace.
If you’re interested in making a donation, your contributions can be made at any Hancock/Whitney Bank to The Sadie Roberts Joseph Memorial Fund.
