7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live Teams in 2019

Offensively, Welsh was hit the hardest by graduation with only three starters returning. For the third straight season, the Hounds will start a new quarterback in week one. Gavan Guillory and Landen Broussard will compete for the job in camp. One of the few starters returning is at running back with Jaheim Simon. Simon came onto the scene a year ago for Welsh as he rushed for 1,185 yards in just 12 games. Keegan LaBouve will look to fill an important H-back role for the offense. The Hounds lose wideout Da'Ren Zeno and will look to a committee to replace his production. Ethan Theriot will bring his toughness to the wide receiver position, while Landen Broussard and Ethan LeBlanc will be relied on as well in the passing and running game. The offensive line only returns two starters in Garren Hebert and Gavin Richard, but the Hounds' replacements in Kaden LaBouve, Darren Benoit and Rhett Davis all have some experience.