7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live Teams in 2019

7. Welsh Greyhounds (11-4 in 2018)
The Welsh Greyhounds see its fair share of change coming into a new season. Very few starters are left from the 2017 Class 2A state championship team and the Hounds too are going through a coaching change.
John Richardson left Welsh this offseason to coach Westlake and offensive coordinator Cody Gueringer was promoted to head coach. The Hounds must also deal with plenty of roster turnover, but this is still a team of players who know nothing else but winning.
Offensively, Welsh was hit the hardest by graduation with only three starters returning. For the third straight season, the Hounds will start a new quarterback in week one. Gavan Guillory and Landen Broussard will compete for the job in camp. One of the few starters returning is at running back with Jaheim Simon. Simon came onto the scene a year ago for Welsh as he rushed for 1,185 yards in just 12 games. Keegan LaBouve will look to fill an important H-back role for the offense. The Hounds lose wideout Da'Ren Zeno and will look to a committee to replace his production. Ethan Theriot will bring his toughness to the wide receiver position, while Landen Broussard and Ethan LeBlanc will be relied on as well in the passing and running game. The offensive line only returns two starters in Garren Hebert and Gavin Richard, but the Hounds' replacements in Kaden LaBouve, Darren Benoit and Rhett Davis all have some experience.
The Welsh defense doesn't have quite the learning curve as six starters return. Linebacker will be the defense's strength as Jevin and Kaden LaBouve bring a mean streak to a leadership position. The defensive line has a pair of experienced ends in Darren Benoit and Keegan LaBouve. The dynamic duo played together at the Superdome and are both physical and versatile. At defensive tackle, Garren Hebert will swing over from offense and freshman Kaden Cormier will aim to take his first steps to an electric high school career. Will Green and Collin Richard will man the cornerback position while Kade Miller and Austin VanNess will play strong safety. At the back of the defense, Landon Watkins will once again be relied upon to be a big play eraser and to dictate coverage to his teammates.
The Hounds will enter 2019 hungry to prove their run as 2A powers is far from over. This next group of Hounds will aim to continue the legacy of winning like the classes before them.
