FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Front brings more rain but blocks Gulf from tropical mischief this week

With the front south and into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the forecast now calls for lower rain chances much of the middle to latter half of the week as high pressure nudges in from the north and lowers the rain threat for a few days. The placement of this front will also protect the Gulf from a possible tropical entity that could develop this week as Invest 94L has been labeled over the Bahamas, but models track this system away from the Gulf and up the eastern seaboard this week if development occurs, which at this time is not certain due to dry air in the short term.