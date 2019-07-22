FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Front brings more rain but blocks Gulf from tropical mischief this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s not always the case, but sometimes cold fronts are a good thing in summer, not only because they typically provide extra rain and heat relief from our sweltering sunshine, but at times play a key in directing tropical activity away from the Gulf which just so happens to be case this week.
In the meantime, our Monday will be very similar to Sunday as a very likely 60% chance of numerous scattered thunderstorms return. A few in the morning are possible, but the bulk of the storms will be reserved for the afternoon hours today. That said, temperatures will respond accordingly, likely not quite reaching 90 today. Rain totals in the heaviest downpours could be up to around 1 inch, with locally higher amounts. Lightning will be the primary concern from any storms that form when it relates to working or playing outdoors. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
Today’s rains are the result of a fairly diffuse but still present trough of low pressure that moved up the Gulf on Sunday and will hang out today, again helping to trigger more storms. Tuesday’s rain chances are again higher than normal for summer but related to the approach of a very uncommon thing this time of year and that’s cold front. This front is forecast to move into the state and through Southwest Louisiana by Tuesday afternoon, which means we not only get heat relief from rain, but a slight dip in humidity levels by mid-week.
With the front south and into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the forecast now calls for lower rain chances much of the middle to latter half of the week as high pressure nudges in from the north and lowers the rain threat for a few days. The placement of this front will also protect the Gulf from a possible tropical entity that could develop this week as Invest 94L has been labeled over the Bahamas, but models track this system away from the Gulf and up the eastern seaboard this week if development occurs, which at this time is not certain due to dry air in the short term.
Have a great week, and don’t forget to dust off the umbrella if you didn’t already have to use it on Sunday. A good umbrella, rain coat, and the KPLC weather app will be must-haves in your daily routine through Tuesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
