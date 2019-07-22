First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings rain and relief to the heat this week

Tuesday will have a 60% rain chance. There will be some heavy rain at times along with a few storms. Most of the rain will be in the morning. I think by the afternoon the rain should be coming to an end. The cold front will be pushing through, and the winds will change direction. They will shift out of the north. This will bring in less-humid air and will push the rain away. So, Tuesday will still have plenty of rain, but it will be a nice finish to the day.