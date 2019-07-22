First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings rain and relief to the heat this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, the rain chances will be up. There will be scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. There will also be plenty of cloud cover and not much sunshine. This in turn, will keep the temperatures a little lower. Temperatures should stay in the 80s through most of the day. At times, it may cool down enough to reach the 70s! It will still be quite humid though. Keep the umbrella handy in case some rain heads in your direction.
This evening, the rain chances will go down a little bit. There may still be a few showers around, but not quite as many as the afternoon. The rain will still be scattered and will not cause a washout. Temperatures should be a little cooler. They should be around the lower 80s. It still may feel a little warmer thanks to the humidity. I would still keep an umbrella if you have any evening plans.
Overnight, I expect more rain. These will continue to be scattered and not everyone will see rain. It’s not ordinary that we see rain overnight, but the reason for this is because we have a rare cold front pushing through late tonight! There will not be a lot of rain associated with the cold front, but it will bring a positive impact!
Tuesday will have a 60% rain chance. There will be some heavy rain at times along with a few storms. Most of the rain will be in the morning. I think by the afternoon the rain should be coming to an end. The cold front will be pushing through, and the winds will change direction. They will shift out of the north. This will bring in less-humid air and will push the rain away. So, Tuesday will still have plenty of rain, but it will be a nice finish to the day.
Wednesday and Thursday will be almost perfect! The weather will be really nice with limited rain chances. The cold front will be to the south of us sitting over the Gulf of Mexico. This will act as a shield keeping the rain away. Therefore, we will have lots of sunshine along with low humid conditions. It will be perfect weather to get outside and enjoy! Highs on these days will reach the mid to upper 80s. Plus overnight, temperatures will cool down to the 60s!
By Friday, the weather will still be nice. The cold front will be weakening over the Gulf of Mexico, but it will still keep the rain away. The humidity will gradually return, but it will still be considered low for this time of the year. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s.
Saturday will have a better chance for rain. I have a 40% chance for the showers to return. The cold front will now be gone and will allow the rain to come back to the north out of the gulf. This will also increase the humidity. Sunday will not be much different. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees.
In the tropics, there is some activity. This is near the Bahamas. There is a 30% chance of development within the next five days. It is not anything we will have to worry about in Southwest Louisiana. It is already too far north and east for it to head in our direction. It may impact Florida, before heading back to the northeast to the Atlantic.
