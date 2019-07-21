Report: Man arrested after starting high-speed chase, crashing into police unit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning after he led police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a patrol vehicle.
On July 20 at around 12:21 a.m., an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a blue Jeep speeding near the 1200 block of Tara Boulevard.
The officer started following the vehicle, and activated his emergency lights behind the the vehicle at Tara Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway intersection. The vehicles were stopped at a red light, and once the street light turned green, the Jeep turned east on Tara Boulevard and sped off at a higher rate of speed.
The chase continued as the Jeep, driven by Carl B Duke, 58, led the officer toward Airline Highway. Duke turned south and was traveling at a speed of over 100 mph, according to the incident report.
He turned off of Airline Highway at the Costco and kept traveling west until the vehicle pulled into a grassy lot. While trying to turn around to get back onto Airline Highway, the Jeep nearly collided with two patrol units before crashing into the third police unit.
Duke continued to flee from officers until his vehicle crashed into a fence at Oxford Place, near N Interstate Drive, just under a mile from the Costco.
The incident report stated Duke refused to comply with verbal agreements from the officers, and smelled of alcohol. He was described as “uncooperative” and “extremely argumentative” with officers.
He refused to take an eye test, because he said he had seven eye surgeries, according to his arrest report.
Duke was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison, and charged with driving a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.