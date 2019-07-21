Lake Charles man arrested in connection to bank robbery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Friday, July 19th, 2019 at approximately 3:05 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a service call at Capital One Bank, located at 1920 Gerstner Memorial Drive.
Upon arrival, officers were advised that a white male, later identified as Michael Cumberledge, had entered the bank and stood in line.
According to Sgt. Larry Moss with the Lake Charles Police Department, the caller says when Cumberledge reached the front of the line, he presented a note, then indicated a robbery was taking place and demanded money from the teller. Once he received the money, he exited the bank but dropped the money when an anti-theft device activated. He then fled the scene.
Additional responding Lake Charles Police officers observed Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies speaking with a male subject matching the description of Cumberledge, outside the Walgreen’s located near the scene of the robbery.
The individual the deputies were interviewing was positively identified as the robbery suspect and he was arrested for robbery.
Cumberledge was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for processing and confinement, where he is being held with no bond.
