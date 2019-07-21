First Alert Forecast: Cold front expected late Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect more scattered showers and storms to develop. That rain chance remains at 40% through the evening hours until closer to sunset. After sunset and we lose some of that daytime heating we shouldn’t see any new showers or storms develop, we’ll just be waiting for those left around to rain themselves out. So rain is still possible after sunset, but shouldn’t last too long. Keep the umbrella handy through the evening hours just in case! Those of us who did see that rain got a nice cool down with temperatures down into the 70s at some points throughout the day. Unfortunately, as soon as that rain moves out of the area temperatures shoot back up into the upper 80s. Overnight, lows fall into the 70s with rain chances remaining confined to coastal areas.
Monday we’ll start with temperatures in the 70s and rain chances along coastal areas. Expect a similar set up to Sunday with hit or miss showers through the day. The greatest chance for those showers and storms comes during the afternoon when we have accumulated most of our heat for the day. I have erred on the side of caution with a 60% chance for showers and storms to develop as models keep on flip flopping on the amount of storms that could develop. Grab the umbrella or the rain jacket as you head out the door! The heat will likely continue through the afternoon as showers are hit or miss, but that cool down is coming! Overnight, we’ll see temperatures in the 70s with that chance for a shower continuing as that cold front edges closer to our area.
Tuesday be on the look out for more showers and storms through the day as a cold front passes through SWLA. Keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy as we watch for the front to pass through. Timing of that rain looks like the afternoon hours into the evening. Cooler, drier air funnels in behind the front meaning Wednesday is looking like the best day of the week.
We’ll start off Wednesday with temperatures in the low 70s with less humidity. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, but dewpoints are expected to stay low meaning 87 will actually feel closer to 87! Rain chances move out with the cold front as so should the majority of the cloud cover, we could see a couple lingering but expect mostly sunny conditions.
Thursday we could see a few more clouds as moisture starts to return, but still expect a nicer day. With highs in the 80s and dewpoints not yet back to oppressive levels.
Into next weekend we’ll see that humidity return and those afternoon rain chances. Highs will once again be in the low 90s with feels like in the upper 90s to triple digits. We’ll see that chance for an afternoon thunderstorm across SWLA becoming more numerous into the weekend.
Out in the tropics we are monitoring an area for development. This area of interest in just east of the central Bahamas and is move west-northwest at 15 mph. Right now it is just a disorganized area of thunderstorm activity, but the National Hurricane Center has given it a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days. It is important to note that none of our long range models have this area becoming organized. There are a lot of factors working against this area, which is why development chances remain low. One key factor that we talk about a lot is wind shear, areas of high wind shear inhibit the development of tropical systems. If this disorganized area continues with its current motion it will begin to encounter high wind shear to the east of Florida later this week.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.