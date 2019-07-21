First Alert Forecast: Cold front expected late Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect more scattered showers and storms to develop. That rain chance remains at 40% through the evening hours until closer to sunset. After sunset and we lose some of that daytime heating we shouldn’t see any new showers or storms develop, we’ll just be waiting for those left around to rain themselves out. So rain is still possible after sunset, but shouldn’t last too long. Keep the umbrella handy through the evening hours just in case! Those of us who did see that rain got a nice cool down with temperatures down into the 70s at some points throughout the day. Unfortunately, as soon as that rain moves out of the area temperatures shoot back up into the upper 80s. Overnight, lows fall into the 70s with rain chances remaining confined to coastal areas.