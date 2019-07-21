Deputies shave their heads to support colleague’s wife during cancer battle

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) are sporting a new look to support one of their own and his wife during her battle with cancer.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard wrote on Facebook Saturday evening, informing the public that deputies with the LPSO Motors (motorcycle) Unit will look a little different after shaving their heads to support Kevin Smith, an LPSO deputy, and his wife, Liz, who is battling cancer.
The sheriff wrote in the post that Liz made the brave decision to shave her head on her “own terms” after treatments began impacting her hair growth.
After shaving her head Saturday, members from her husbands’s unit sat in that same chair and shaved their own heads.
“This family will not go through this battle alone,” the sheriff wrote.
He expressed pride in the actions of the deputies, ending the post by saying “just thought you’d like to know a little more about those who choose to serve and protect in Livingston Parish...Family.”
