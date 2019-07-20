What to do with used sandbags after flooding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The rain has come and gone, but if you picked up sandbags in preparation for Barry, chances are they might still be lying around your home or business.
The good news: you had sandbags to help protect your property. The bad news: now you have soggy sand and are unsure what to do with it.
Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the sandbags could last you a while.
“The good news about sandbags is they’ll last for 8 months to a year so if you have sandbags right now they should last you through this hurricane season.”
However, not all sandbags are equal. In the case of Hurricane Barry, which had scattered affects across the state, some sandbags saw high water and others not so much.
“The Lake Charles area just missed that heavy rainfall it fell mostly in the northern part of the parish but it could have easily been Lake Charles or Sulphur or Carlyss or anywhere like that,” Gremillion said.
So here’s what Gremilion says you can do if your sandbags did not come in contact with flood water.
- Use the sand on landscapes or flowerbeds
- Recycle the bag or place in the garbage.
Remember only the bag, not the sand, should be kept for future use.
If flood water did reach your sandbags they could be contaminated with sewage, oil, and other bacteria. You’ll want to dispose of those sandbags properly by bringing them to your nearest solid waste center.
Officials warn to not place sand or full sandbags in the trash or on the side of the curb because public works will not pick them up.
