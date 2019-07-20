Sulphur man killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash around 11:10 a.m. A 2012 Harley Davidson driven by Jerry A. Scalisi, 71, was traveling northbound on La. 113, south of Pitkin, when Scalisi lost control and exited the right side of the roadway, Master Trooper Daniel “Scott” Moreau said. After exiting the roadway, the motorcycle was overturned and Scalisi was ejected.
Moreau said Scalisi was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead.
Routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
