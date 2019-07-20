Sulphur man killed in Vernon Parish crash

Troopers responded to the crash around 11:10 a.m. A 2012 Harley Davidson driven by Jerry A. Scalisi, 71, was traveling northbound on La. 113, south of Pitkin, when Scalisi lost control and exited the right side of the roadway, Master Trooper Daniel “Scott” Moreau said. After exiting the roadway, the motorcycle was overturned and Scalisi was ejected.