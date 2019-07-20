Seven Calcasieu Police Jurors attend conference in Las Vegas

Beam says the final accounting is not yet complete, but so far they estimate the cost for registration, air fare, hotel, and meals to be around $15,000. He says those who bring spouses or a guest, pay for them with their own money. To further break it down they estimate the cost of registration for seven jurors at $3,430; travel (air fare) at $4,057; lodging at $5,875; meals at $1,987 all total, $15,350. But more detailed and accurate numbers should be available on Monday.