Guidry to Southeastern adds to already fierce rivalry between Cowboys and Lions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It didn't take long for Lance Guidry to find a new sideline to roam. After McNeese cut ties with the former Cowboy, the school hired Sterlin Gilbert to lead the Pokes, while Guidry headed east to become the new defensive coordinator for rival Southeastern.
“He’s one of the best defensive coordinators to come through the Southland Conference,” said Southeastern quarterback Chason Virgil.
“When the opportunity came up for me to be able to hire him I jumped at that," Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo admitted. "I thought it was a dream come true and too good to pass up.”
“I’ve had every single type of coach but Lance is a different type of coach," Southeastern defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund said. "He’s somebody that’s going to force you to be your best or he’s going to force you out.”
Guidry's move adds yet another layer to a storied rivalry between the Cowboys and Lions.
“I have the utmost respect for coach Guidry because he was the only guy that took a chance on me coming out of high school, it was my only offer," McNeese defensive end Chris Livings said. "Look what I turned out to be.”
“He’s definitely coming back with a vengeance but it’s not personal towards coach Guidry at all," said McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron. “It’s a business and we’re just here to win football games."
While other coaches around the Southland aren’t directly affected by the rivalry, they expect tension to remain the same given the two teams’ history.
“Anybody with common sense is going to know that," said Lamar head coach Mike Schultz. "I think Lance Guidry is a tremendous defensive coach. I’ve gone against some great defensive coaches and he ranks right up there with the best of them.”
“There’s no doubt just because of his history at McNeese," Northwestern State head coach Brad Laird said. "That was always a rivalry game and will probably be amped up a little bit more.”
You can expect an electric atmosphere in ‘The Hole’ on October 5th when McNeese and Southeastern go head to head.
