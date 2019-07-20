First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in with cooler days ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon heat continues with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Once you factor in the humidity expect to feel more like the triple across SWLA. Be sure to use caution if you’re outside in the heat through the rest of this evening. Sip on cool water and take frequent breaks. We are seeing a little bit more cloud cover, but the UV index is still high so sunscreen is also a must when spending time outside. The rain chance through the rest of this evening remains low for an afternoon shower or storm, but most of us should remain dry. Overnight temperatures fall into the 70s.
Sunday we’ll start the day warm and muggy again with highs topping out in the upper 80s with the heat index still hanging out near the triple digits. We do have a better chance for a shower or storm through the day. Rain is expected to move in off the Gulf of Mexico so the early rain chances will be for those along the coast. So Cameron Parish could see some showers as early the mid morning hours. That rain continues to move to the north meaning that everyone else gets in on the rain chance during the afternoon into the evening hours. The showers will start to fire up and gain strength during the afternoon hours due to daytime heating. This thunderstorms are more likely during the afternoon hours. Rain chances begin to taper off into the evening and overnight hours after sunset. Temperatures begin to drop into the mid 70s.
Once again on Monday we see more moisture moving in off the Gulf of Mexico. This increases rain chances to start our week. Those mid morning rain chances start for Cameron parish and the rest of us see that chance once the rain moves inland. The heaviest of the rain and strongest storms are expected during the afternoon hours thanks to daytime heating. This means thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and into the evening. Rain helps to keep us cooler, but not by much. That bigger cool down comes Tuesday.
Tuesday is when we see that cold front approaching the area. This isn’t going to change temperatures drastically, but we will see drier air funnel in behind the front. The big question is going to be if the front makes it all the way through SWLA. The last couple of model runs have consistently put the front out over the Gulf of Mexico before it stalls which would mean we actually get the drier and cooler temperatures. But, that doesn’t come into play until Wednesday. First we have to get through all the rain associated with the cold front on Tuesday. Rain chances are at a 70% chance for showers and storms through the afternoon.
We’ll start Wednesday a lot nicer with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows dip into the low 70s! We’ll warm up to the mid to upper 80s through the afternoon and will actually feel like the 80s! We keep that rain chance in the forecast in case that cold front stalls just south of our area. If it stalls too close to the coast this could help fire up some more showers through the afternoon hours.
That cooler and drier air only sticks around for a few days with the nicer weather hanging around through Friday. This is when rain chance jump back up and we’ll see humidity build back in. So two solid days, Wednesday and Thursday, where humidity is lower and temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances both Wednesday and Thursday are at a 30% chance and we see that number increasing as we head into next weekend.
Out in the tropics development is not expected for the next 2 to 5 days!
