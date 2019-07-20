First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in with cooler days ahead

Sunday we’ll start the day warm and muggy again with highs topping out in the upper 80s with the heat index still hanging out near the triple digits. We do have a better chance for a shower or storm through the day. Rain is expected to move in off the Gulf of Mexico so the early rain chances will be for those along the coast. So Cameron Parish could see some showers as early the mid morning hours. That rain continues to move to the north meaning that everyone else gets in on the rain chance during the afternoon into the evening hours. The showers will start to fire up and gain strength during the afternoon hours due to daytime heating. This thunderstorms are more likely during the afternoon hours. Rain chances begin to taper off into the evening and overnight hours after sunset. Temperatures begin to drop into the mid 70s.