Verlander, Altuve lead Astros to 12-4 win over Rangers

Verlander didn't allow a home run for the first time since June 6. He has given up a major league high 26 homers this season, including 12 in his previous five starts, and said last Monday he was "100 percent" sure the baseballs were juiced this season. Verlander remained four shy of his career high for homers allowed in a full season and said he hasn't changed his pitching style to avoid giving up homers.