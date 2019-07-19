Tickets for McNeese’s Aug. 31 season opener vs. Southern now on sale

July 19, 2019 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 4:16 PM

LAKE CHARLES – Single-game tickets for McNeese’s August 31 season opener against Southern are now on sale at the McNeese ticket office.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 337-562-4MSU or in person at the Jack Doland Field House.

Tickets for the game are $20 for general admission and $30 for reserved seating.

Ticket office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Tailgating for Southern fans will be positioned on the McNeese campus near the Ralph O. Ward Recreation Complex. A list of the rules and a map of the area can be found on McNeeseSports.com.

