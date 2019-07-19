SWLA Arrest Report - July 18, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 18, 2019.
Donald Troy Levings, 27, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug (3 chages); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of a criminally dangerous crime.
Steven Wayne Bullock, 54, Westlake: Failure to stop of yield; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodney Gerard Geyen Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; aggravated flight from an officer; hit and run; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Trevon Anthony Breaux, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000.
Jesse Ray Coon, 37, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; resisting an officer; reckless operation.
Michael Richard Sr., 66, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery.
William Raymond Prielipp, 32, Welsh: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Wood Findley Jones Jr., 58, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft between $5,000 and $25,000 (2 charges); theft between $750 and $5,000; contempt of court; out of state detainer (2 charges).
Patrick Dainnie Thomas, 62, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reginald Ray Baham, 60, Lake Charles: Schedule II prohibited acts; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles.
Tameka Renee Green, 38, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Walter Allen Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Federal detianer.
Jeffrey Allen Smith, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Trevionne Ja don Wright, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop or yield.
Keith Tyrone Gibbs, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery (2 charges); probation violation (2 charges).
Kenneth Dwight Hilliard, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Xavier Vershun Guillory, 20, DeQuincy: Simple robbery; theft of a firearm.
Joshua Adam Baden, 39, Sulphur: Second degree battery.
Leon Price Jr., 47, DeQuincy: First degree rape; instate detainer (2 charges).
Victor Lawrence Kirkwood, 54, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Corey Renard Holliday, 44, Clinton: Contempt of court (4 charges).
Tiffany Sharel Sortino, 30, Meraux: ARDC detainer.
Anthony Herbert Chaumont, 32, Sulphur: Criminal trespassing; child endangerment.
Khalil Dwayne Tyler, 23, Lake Charles: First degree rape (3 charges); attempted first degree rape (2 charges); attempted sexual battery (3 charges); indecent behavior with juveniles (7 charges).
Emily Corine Decker, 35, Slidell: ARDC detainer.
William Rawls McDaniel, 38, Ragley: Operating a vehicle with suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julian Darnell Franklin, 33, Texas City, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Shawn Patrick NcNab, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of a criminally dangerous substance.
Darren Paul Louviere, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Pansy Nicole Guillory, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Penny Antoinette Duhon, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Victor Maldonado Perez, 45, Brownsville, TX: First offense DWI; careless operation.
